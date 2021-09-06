Cim LLC Buys Shares of 130 MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Cim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 36.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 66,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,986,000 after acquiring an additional 13,813 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth $1,909,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,630,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,927.72.

In related news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras bought 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk purchased 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,946.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $959.87 and a 1-year high of $2,020.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,681.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,558.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.74 billion, a PE ratio of -38,920.20 and a beta of 1.51.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

