Cim LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Cim LLC grew its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Exponent by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exponent during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exponent by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its position in shares of Exponent by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 559,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,236,000 after purchasing an additional 16,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Exponent by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EXPO shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

NASDAQ EXPO opened at $116.94 on Monday. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.42 and a 52-week high of $118.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.61 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.52 and a 200-day moving average of $97.82.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $112.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.11 million. Exponent had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 26.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

In other Exponent news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 6,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total value of $737,628.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total transaction of $796,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,583 shares of company stock valued at $6,406,594 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

