Cim LLC Has $309,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Cim LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 97,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,670 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 43.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VSS opened at $142.02 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.52. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $101.44 and a 12-month high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.