Cim LLC Sells 391 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Cim LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 3.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 96.4% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 85.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $82.43 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $54.66 and a 1 year high of $82.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.97 and a 200-day moving average of $77.50.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.