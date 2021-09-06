Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CINF. Piper Sandler upgraded Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.17.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $121.08 on Monday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.92 and a fifty-two week high of $125.67. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 30.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.83%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

