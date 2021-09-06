Civilization (CIV) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $228,118.00

Civilization (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Civilization has a total market cap of $37.36 million and $228,118.00 worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Civilization has traded 10% higher against the US dollar. One Civilization coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000238 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00064994 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00017433 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.70 or 0.00142596 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001909 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00047252 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.33 or 0.00771815 BTC.

Civilization Profile

Civilization (CIV) is a coin. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. Civilization’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. Civilization’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering. Telegram | Discord “

