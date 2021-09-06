ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $14.62 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $14,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,460 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,280 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, OTR Global lowered Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.26.

NYSE:LOW traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $205.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,260,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,944,499. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.40 and its 200 day moving average is $191.07. The company has a market cap of $142.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.72 and a 52 week high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

