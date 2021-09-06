ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $8.22 Million Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $8,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 31,025 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,619,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,828,000 after purchasing an additional 434,588 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth about $1,106,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 35.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 6,919 shares during the last quarter. 46.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KDP. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.17.

KDP stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.24. The company had a trading volume of 5,148,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,116,468. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.10 and a 200-day moving average of $34.90. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $26.67 and a one year high of $37.11. The stock has a market cap of $49.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 13.49%. Research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Justin Whitmore bought 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.34 per share, with a total value of $35,198.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

