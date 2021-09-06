ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 8,300 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 232,455 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 2.7% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $80,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 43.1% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 309.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $376.26. 7,511,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,546,572. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $359.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $323.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.13 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on FB. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.14, for a total value of $25,751,722.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,584,140 shares of company stock valued at $910,973,198 in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.