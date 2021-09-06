ClariVest Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 343,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for 0.8% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $22,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 36,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $339,000. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% during the first quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 45,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.4% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.61. 7,772,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,540,731. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.79 billion, a PE ratio of -28.90, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.61. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $56.75 and a 1-year high of $69.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. Truist Securities began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

