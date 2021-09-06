ClariVest Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 10.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,581 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 4,756 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $11,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VRTS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,276,141 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $300,532,000 after acquiring an additional 61,750 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 132.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,472 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $15,654,000 after buying an additional 37,917 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 25.7% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 172,659 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $40,661,000 after buying an additional 35,298 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 23.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,558 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $38,989,000 after buying an additional 31,536 shares during the period. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,384,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRTS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other news, Director Stephen T. Zarrilli sold 1,808 shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.55, for a total transaction of $507,234.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 175 shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $55,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

VRTS traded down $1.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $316.99. The stock had a trading volume of 787 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,074. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.54. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.35 and a twelve month high of $322.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 19.39 and a current ratio of 19.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.14.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.97. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 27.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 35.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

