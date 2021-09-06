CloakCoin Trading Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. During the last week, CloakCoin has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.83 or 0.00001599 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $4.72 million and $1,828.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00005346 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005491 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001002 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00005620 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00037954 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00032397 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 47.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,694,990 coins. The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

