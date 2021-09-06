Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Purchased by Navellier & Associates Inc

Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $4,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 94.6% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth $42,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth $63,000. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.13.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total transaction of $4,933,095.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.98, for a total value of $4,247,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 957,789 shares of company stock valued at $103,324,955 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cloudflare stock traded up $1.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $130.44. 2,441,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,886,773. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.81 and its 200 day moving average is $91.61. The stock has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a PE ratio of -289.86 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 5.72. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $131.59.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

