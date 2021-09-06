CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

CMC Markets (LON:CMCX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of CMC Markets from GBX 326 ($4.26) to GBX 463 ($6.05) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

CMCX traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 299.50 ($3.91). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,811. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. CMC Markets has a one year low of GBX 291 ($3.80) and a one year high of GBX 559 ($7.30). The firm has a market cap of £872.79 million and a PE ratio of 4.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 434.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 454.75.

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

