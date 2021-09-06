CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.39 Billion

Brokerages expect that CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) will post $7.39 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.05 billion and the lowest is $6.81 billion. CNH Industrial posted sales of $6.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full-year sales of $32.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.02 billion to $33.87 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $34.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.71 billion to $35.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CNH Industrial.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CNHI shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.57.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd raised its stake in CNH Industrial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 1,985,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,786,000 after buying an additional 30,982 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in CNH Industrial by 157.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,749,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,007,000 after buying an additional 10,243,221 shares in the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial in the second quarter valued at $318,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial in the first quarter valued at $1,332,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in CNH Industrial by 4.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,303,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,766,000 after buying an additional 188,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNHI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.61. 66,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,638,191. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $18.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.17. The firm has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.22 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.97.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNH Industrial (CNHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.