CoinFi Reaches Market Cap of $786,217.61 (COFI)

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. CoinFi has a total market cap of $786,217.61 and $12,725.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, CoinFi has traded down 5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00068099 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003179 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00016978 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.58 or 0.00147336 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001925 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00047579 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.72 or 0.00790188 BTC.

CoinFi Profile

CoinFi (CRYPTO:COFI) is a coin. It launched on January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 coins. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com . The Reddit community for CoinFi is https://reddit.com/r/CoinFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFi is a platform that offers crowdsourced and professionally curated research, analysis, trading signals, trading algorithms, and market-moving news to give crypto traders real-time market intelligence. The CoinFi token (COFI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for access to the platform’s advanced trading signals/algos and premium research, which will require staking tokens to reward token owners and reduce volatility. The token will also be used to leverage the wisdom of the crowd. Community members who help curate news, produce research & analysis, and share trading signals will be rewarded within CoinFi's unique token-for-information ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling CoinFi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

