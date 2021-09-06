Colliers Securities Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ciena in a research note issued to investors on Friday, September 3rd. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will earn $2.56 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.51. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CIEN. Citigroup raised their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, lifted their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.27.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $56.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Ciena has a 1-year low of $38.03 and a 1-year high of $61.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.64 and its 200-day moving average is $55.25.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.41 million. Ciena had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share.

In other Ciena news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total value of $116,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $167,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,849 shares of company stock worth $2,935,997 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ciena by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,877,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $868,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,289 shares in the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ciena by 64.1% in the first quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 7,634,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $417,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,200 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ciena by 28.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,360,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,867,000 after buying an additional 1,418,204 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,992,283 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $227,121,000 after buying an additional 290,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Ciena by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,655,467 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $200,027,000 after buying an additional 60,976 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

