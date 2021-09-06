Commerce Bank Acquires 1,980 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 273,748 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $87,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 224 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded up $2.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $330.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,775,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,003,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $325.49 and a 200 day moving average of $311.84. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HD. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.52.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

