Commerce Bank Has $103.70 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Commerce Bank increased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 386,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises 0.7% of Commerce Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $103,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth approximately $4,428,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 29.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 145,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,758,000 after acquiring an additional 32,661 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Danaher by 27.3% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 27,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 9.6% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total value of $4,766,373.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,492,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958 in the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $332.43. 1,333,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,439,083. The business’s 50 day moving average is $298.93 and its 200 day moving average is $260.63. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $192.51 and a 52 week high of $333.29. The company has a market capitalization of $237.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.27, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.93.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

