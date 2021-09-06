Commerce Bank Has $320.64 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,314 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.3% of Commerce Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $320,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 18.9% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 80.0% during the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. 34.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $9.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2,874.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 992,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,511. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,667.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,388.78. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,925.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Susquehanna raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

