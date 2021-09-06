Commerce Bank Purchases 1,755 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 928,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 1.0% of Commerce Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $147,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 11,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 2,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Level Four Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 9,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.58 on Monday, reaching $163.49. The company had a trading volume of 124,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,567. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.05. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $113.57 and a 12 month high of $164.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

