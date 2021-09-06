Commerce Bank Raises Holdings in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 380,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,876 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $50,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RBC. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,879,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,799,000 after purchasing an additional 666,479 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 138.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 671,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,865,000 after purchasing an additional 390,126 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Regal Beloit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,831,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 1,281.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 337,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,192,000 after purchasing an additional 313,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 10,663.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 256,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,286,000 after purchasing an additional 254,421 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

NYSE RBC traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $151.33. 178,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,405. Regal Beloit Co. has a 1-year low of $91.82 and a 1-year high of $159.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.24. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $886.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.23 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit Co. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.88%.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

