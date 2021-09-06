Commerce Bank Sells 4,167 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,167 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.08% of CME Group worth $59,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CME. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CME Group by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,640,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,852 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,603,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,144,496,000 after acquiring an additional 899,549 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 44.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,829,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,650,000 after buying an additional 865,745 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 9,680,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,960,000 after buying an additional 555,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 80.6% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,101,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,945,000 after buying an additional 491,700 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet downgraded CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.57.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.15, for a total transaction of $432,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Howard J. Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $322,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,068 shares in the company, valued at $17,214,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,592 shares of company stock worth $3,039,219. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME stock traded down $2.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $195.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,061,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,848. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.34 and a 200-day moving average of $208.46. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $146.89 and a one year high of $221.82. The stock has a market cap of $70.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

