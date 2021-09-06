Comparing Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) and SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) and SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Insulet alerts:

96.2% of Insulet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.2% of SI-BONE shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Insulet shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of SI-BONE shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Insulet and SI-BONE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insulet -3.06% 0.21% 0.06% SI-BONE -52.47% -30.43% -22.32%

Volatility & Risk

Insulet has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SI-BONE has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Insulet and SI-BONE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insulet $904.40 million 23.04 $6.80 million $0.10 3,025.90 SI-BONE $73.39 million 11.37 -$43.70 million ($1.50) -16.72

Insulet has higher revenue and earnings than SI-BONE. SI-BONE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Insulet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Insulet and SI-BONE, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Insulet 0 6 7 0 2.54 SI-BONE 0 0 5 0 3.00

Insulet currently has a consensus target price of $283.50, suggesting a potential downside of 6.31%. SI-BONE has a consensus target price of $39.67, suggesting a potential upside of 58.16%. Given SI-BONE’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SI-BONE is more favorable than Insulet.

Summary

Insulet beats SI-BONE on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals. The company was founded by John L. Brooks III and John T. Garibotto in July 2000 and is headquartered in Acton, MA.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc. engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain. The company was founded by Mark A. Reiley and Jeffrey W. Dunn on March 18, 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.