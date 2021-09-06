ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co reduced its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,659 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,969 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 65.2% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 570 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COP. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.81.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $0.36 on Monday, reaching $56.24. 7,954,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,336,610. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The firm has a market cap of $75.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.86 and a 200-day moving average of $55.74.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

In related news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

