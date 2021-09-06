Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.54.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Copper Mountain Mining in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Copper Mountain Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. CIBC decreased their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Copper Mountain Mining stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.61. The stock had a trading volume of 154,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,358. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.08 million and a PE ratio of 6.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $115.65 million for the quarter.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in copper mountain mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle and Cameron copper projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

