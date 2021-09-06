Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Director Sells $162,750.00 in Stock

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $162,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CORT opened at $21.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.49. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $31.18.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 28.45%. On average, analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CORT. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1,706.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

