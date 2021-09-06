CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $173.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.06% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Coresite Realty Corporation provides data center products and interconnection services. The data centers include ample and redundant power and advanced cooling and security systems, and many are points of dense network interconnection. The company’s data centers are located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay and northern Virginia areas, Chicago, Boston, New York City, and Miami. It serves telecommunications carriers, content and media entertainment providers, cloud providers, enterprise customers, financial and educational institutions, and government agencies. CoreSite Realty Corporation is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on COR. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.33.

NYSE COR traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $154.38. The stock had a trading volume of 240,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,671. CoreSite Realty has a 1 year low of $107.23 and a 1 year high of $154.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 74.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 143.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total value of $555,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.24, for a total transaction of $104,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,614.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,829 shares of company stock valued at $1,504,619 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 616,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,203,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CoreSite Realty (COR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.