Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CIBR. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth about $127,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR opened at $52.52 on Monday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $32.91 and a 12 month high of $52.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.84 and a 200-day moving average of $45.48.

