Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $481,000 Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,141,309 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,526,520,000 after purchasing an additional 73,845 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,018,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,484,697,000 after acquiring an additional 546,951 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,630,721 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $972,175,000 after acquiring an additional 122,509 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,598,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $959,995,000 after acquiring an additional 49,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,555,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $944,253,000 after acquiring an additional 571,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 target price (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.87.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $356.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $98.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $369.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $399.60.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.79 EPS. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.