Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 12,453 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,453 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CEF. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 416,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 7.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 560,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,468,000 after purchasing an additional 38,145 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 750.0% during the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 15.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock opened at $18.23 on Monday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $17.02 and a 1 year high of $20.38.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

