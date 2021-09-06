Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 179 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 164.1% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4,588.9% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 123.8% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

VLUE stock opened at $104.80 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.03.

