Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 237 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VOOG opened at $285.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.80. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $197.58 and a 1-year high of $285.61.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.