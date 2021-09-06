Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,664 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHD. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1,363.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,762,000. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at about $206,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $44.50 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $31.77 and a 12-month high of $46.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.75.

