Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stock Holdings Increased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,924 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Corning by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,104,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,354,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,672 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Corning by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,850,749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $557,714,000 after acquiring an additional 101,734 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Corning by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,032,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $525,810,000 after acquiring an additional 574,661 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,302,549 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,204,000 after buying an additional 912,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,784,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $154,797,000 after buying an additional 1,004,272 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $39.49 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.64 and its 200-day moving average is $41.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.16 and a 12-month high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.06%.

In other news, VP Robert P. France sold 7,764 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $319,566.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,240.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson bought 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.14 per share, for a total transaction of $59,838.80. Insiders have sold 81,186 shares of company stock worth $3,323,886 over the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

