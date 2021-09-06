CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Purchased by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,604 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,241 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 12,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,857,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 170,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,807,000 after acquiring an additional 8,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $528,343.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSGP opened at $87.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 11.62, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.31 and a 12-month high of $95.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.88.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $480.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist cut their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.51.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

