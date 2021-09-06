Coupa Software (COUP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, September 7th. Analysts expect Coupa Software to post earnings of ($0.79) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The firm had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.75 million. On average, analysts expect Coupa Software to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

COUP opened at $261.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $234.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.78. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $203.51 and a 1 year high of $377.04. The company has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.84 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $300.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.92.

In other news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.67, for a total transaction of $42,421.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at $700,478.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,289 shares of company stock valued at $27,059,756. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.