Covalent (CQT) Price Hits $1.39

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One Covalent coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.39 or 0.00002690 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Covalent has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar. Covalent has a market cap of $69.09 million and $13.69 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001934 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00066280 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.73 or 0.00152250 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.66 or 0.00208190 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,812.26 or 0.07372249 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $51,730.57 or 1.00037868 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $497.00 or 0.00961114 BTC.

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covalent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covalent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

