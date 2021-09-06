Creative Planning Acquires 12,341 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 216.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,341 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WERN opened at $47.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.07. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.15 and a 52-week high of $49.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.79.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $649.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.99 million. Equities research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.53%.

WERN has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.47.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

