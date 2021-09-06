Creative Planning Boosts Stake in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Creative Planning grew its stake in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 67.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,335 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,779 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 37.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,613,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,590,000 after purchasing an additional 975,006 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 7.0% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,045,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,800,000 after purchasing an additional 133,919 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 11.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 801,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,283,000 after purchasing an additional 84,297 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 18.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 631,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,755,000 after purchasing an additional 96,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 53.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 517,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,306,000 after purchasing an additional 181,195 shares during the last quarter. 59.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

HTLF stock opened at $46.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.26 and its 200 day moving average is $48.60. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a one year low of $28.37 and a one year high of $54.03.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 10.65%. Research analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

