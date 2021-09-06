Creative Planning Buys New Stake in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 103,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000. Creative Planning owned about 0.15% of Compugen as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Compugen by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Compugen by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,162,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,525,000 after buying an additional 134,178 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Compugen by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,415,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,752,000 after buying an additional 73,917 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Compugen by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 755,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,492,000 after buying an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Compugen by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 13,797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

CGEN stock opened at $6.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.96 and a 200 day moving average of $7.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.52 million, a PE ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 2.32. Compugen Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $18.91.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Compugen in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

