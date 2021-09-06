Creative Planning Has $887,000 Stock Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Creative Planning grew its stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 26.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Dorsey Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 2,720,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,608 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after buying an additional 1,214,411 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 210.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,761,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,576,000 after buying an additional 1,193,105 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 1st quarter valued at $72,230,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 1st quarter valued at $54,998,000. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SMAR opened at $83.77 on Monday. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $43.64 and a 1 year high of $85.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of -82.94 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.23.

In related news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total transaction of $720,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,588.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $1,260,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,905,439.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 312,546 shares of company stock worth $21,416,242 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

SMAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.47.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

