Creative Planning Trims Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Creative Planning lowered its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,639 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 85.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director David A. Rey sold 12,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.35, for a total transaction of $6,323,949.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,990,331.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.16, for a total transaction of $7,502,366.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,172 shares of company stock worth $33,124,471 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FICO opened at $467.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $494.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $493.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $380.00 and a 1-year high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $338.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.68 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 112.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FICO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.29.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

