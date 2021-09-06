CRH’s (CRH) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CRH. upgraded shares of CRH from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CRH from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CRH from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRH presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.64.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $52.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.88 and a 200-day moving average of $49.40. The company has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. CRH has a one year low of $33.57 and a one year high of $53.99.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.39%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its position in CRH by 0.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of CRH by 43.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 69,531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 21,228 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP bought a new position in shares of CRH in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CRH by 15.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 900,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,778,000 after acquiring an additional 118,563 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CRH in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

CRH Company Profile

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

