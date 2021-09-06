Critical Analysis: Empiric Student Property (OTCMKTS:EPCFF) and Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC)

Empiric Student Property (OTCMKTS:EPCFF) and Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Empiric Student Property and Kilroy Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empiric Student Property N/A N/A N/A Kilroy Realty 71.92% 12.06% 6.48%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Empiric Student Property and Kilroy Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Empiric Student Property 0 0 0 0 N/A Kilroy Realty 1 4 7 0 2.50

Kilroy Realty has a consensus target price of $70.27, indicating a potential upside of 5.55%. Given Kilroy Realty’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kilroy Realty is more favorable than Empiric Student Property.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Empiric Student Property and Kilroy Realty’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empiric Student Property N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Kilroy Realty $898.40 million 8.63 $187.10 million $3.71 17.95

Kilroy Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Empiric Student Property.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.9% of Kilroy Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Kilroy Realty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kilroy Realty beats Empiric Student Property on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Empiric Student Property

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello StudentÂ® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments. The Company, an internally managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales, listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle. The company was founded on September 13, 1996 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

