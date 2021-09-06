Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,599,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,267,136,000 after purchasing an additional 507,298 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,703,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,046,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787,088 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,937,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,571,249,000 after purchasing an additional 492,940 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,679,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,493,991,000 after purchasing an additional 470,615 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,833,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,345,312,000 after purchasing an additional 258,302 shares during the period. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.00.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $198.50 on Monday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $204.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $196.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.35, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.37.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.47%.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,148,917.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

