Crumly & Associates Inc. Grows Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays upgraded Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $12,049,320.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.02. 3,329,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,173,491. The company has a market cap of $53.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $39.79 and a fifty-two week high of $75.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

