Crumly & Associates Inc. Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,295 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 205.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18,470.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,857 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.91. 13,182,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,860,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.20. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.11 and its 200-day moving average is $20.08.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.02). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 358.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLF. Argus began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $299,264.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,273.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.