Crumly & Associates Inc. Has $617,000 Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 5.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Schlumberger by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,197,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $200,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,341 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 115.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 6.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Schlumberger by 14.4% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 41,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

SLB traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,175,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,634,354. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $36.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01 and a beta of 2.39.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.53%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 26th. HSBC upgraded Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.41.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

