Crumly & Associates Inc. Has $848,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Crumly & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. owned 0.53% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPEM. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 283.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 223,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,163 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPEM traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,184. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.24. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $45.83 and a twelve month high of $61.37.

